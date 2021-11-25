Silambarasan's Maanaadu hits theatres in TN amid confusion over release date

Ahead of its theatrical release on November 25, producer Suresh Kamatchi had tweeted that the release was postponed due to "unavoidable reasons".

Silambarasan TR’s much-awaited film Maanaadu has hit the big screens on Thursday, November 25, as announced by the makers earlier. However, there was confusion around the release date of the film after producer Suresh Kamatchi announced a day earlier that Maanaadu would not be released in theatres. “This film was made with a lot of dreams. I was looking forward to the delivery of this. It is with great pain that I inform you that the release has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. I will announce the release date later and apologize for the inconvenience,” the producer’s tweet read. According to reports, the team faced an issue with the KDM (Key Delivery Message) which is sent to cinema halls to unlock their content for playback.

Director Venkat Prabhu and other members from the team took to social media to once again announce that Maanaadu will be releasing in cinema halls as planned earlier. However, the 5.00 am show, which is also popularly known as the First Day First Show (FDFS), was cancelled at the eleventh hour. As per Puthiya Thalaimurai’s report, movie-goers had gathered in many cinema halls and waited in anticipation. The makers then ensured that the screening would start at 7.30 am across theatres in Tamil Nadu. “Everything ok. Sorry for the trouble the fans crossed. Now it's our time. God is great. Thanks to everyone who stood for me,” producer Suresh Kamatchi tweeted on Thursday.

Director Venkat Prabhu also confirmed the same in his tweet. “And our time starts again!! #maanaadu in a theatre near u!!! Enjoy!!! Thank q #strbloods #STRFans for the trust and thanks to one and all well-wishers from our industry who stood by us and making this release possible now our #maanaadu is all urs!! #Spreadlove (sic),” he wrote on Thursday.

And our time starts again!! #maanaadu in a theatre near u!!! Enjoy!!! Thank q #strbloods #STRFans for the trust and thanks to one and all well wishers from our industry who stood by us and making this release possible now our #maanaadu is all urs!! #spreadlove ❤️ pic.twitter.com/snhSP35VFi November 25, 2021

Everything ok. Sry for the trouble the fans crossed. Nw its our time. God s great. Thnks to everyone who stood for me. #Maanaadu — sureshkamatchi (@sureshkamatchi) November 25, 2021

In a press meet held during the film’s pre-release event earlier this month, Silambarasan TR revealed that he had faced a lot of problems related to the making and release of Maanaadu, and he urged fans to continue extending their support.

Starring actors SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren in other significant roles, Maanaadu is said to be based on the concept of a time-loop. The film was earlier slated for theatrical release on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali. But the release was moved to a later date to reportedly avoid box-office clash with Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe and Arya and Vishal starrer Enemy.