Simbu’s Maanaadu release date postponed

Flix Kollywood

The release date of Silambarasan's upcoming Tamil film Maanaadu has once again been postponed due to 'unavoidable circumstances’, the film’s makers announced on social media on Wednesday, November 24. The new release date is yet to be announced. The film was slated for release on November 25, and has been cancelled at the last minute.

Maanaadu, which is being touted as a political thriller, is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies in Kollywood in recent times. The movie is being helmed by renowned director Venkat Prabhu and includes a star cast. The cast of the film includes SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren playing significant roles.

Suresh Kamatchi, the film’s producer, put out a note in Tamil announcing the postponement. His tweet read: “This film was made with a lot of dreams. I was looking forward to the delivery of this. It is with great pain that I inform you that the release has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. I will announce the release date later and apologize for the inconvenience."

The political thriller is of the time loop genre and the director has said that the concept would be conveyed in a simple manner. The film wrapped up its shooting schedule in the month of July and has been in post-production.

The makers earlier planned the release for Deepavali and a clash between Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Maanadu was expected.

Silambarasan, who is fondly known as Simbu in the film industry, was last seen in Eeswaran.

The producer earlier appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to consider allowing even those waiting for vaccination into theatres. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Stalin, Kamatchi said that the order that only those who had taken vaccination shots would be permitted into theatres would immensely affect the film industry, which was already in a weakened state.

With IANS inputs