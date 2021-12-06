Sid Sriram’s Mother Song, second single from Ajith’s Valimai trends on YouTube

The emotional number has lyrics by director Vignesh Shivan and is set to tune by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Flix Kollywood

Putting an end to the long wait for fans, the makers of actor Ajith’s much anticipated film Valimai dropped the second single from the project on Sunday, December 5. Titled ‘Mother Song’, the track has lyrics by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and is set to tune by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It is sung by popular playback singer Sid Sriram. As the title suggests, the song talks about the relationship between a mother and her children.

The song is trending at number two on YouTube in India and also has been trending on Twitter since the lyric video was unveiled on Sunday. The lyric video opens with a dialogue from Ajith Kumar, who plays the lead role in the film. “Naan paartha mudhal mugam nee, naan ketta mudhal kural nee (Yours is the first face I saw, yours is the first voice I heard),” Ajith is heard saying in the background as the emotional track opens. Sharing the track, Sony Music South wrote: “MOTHER. The uncelebrated bond. Here comes the soul-stirring #MotherSong from #Valimai.”

Valimai is helmed by H Vinoth and stars Telugu actor Karthikeyan as the antagonist. The film also co-stars Huma S Qureshi, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa and Pugazh, among others. The first-look motion-poster of the movie also went viral on social media when it was released in July. Eager to receive updates about the film, fans were persistently asking for updates online and also at other events like cricket matches and political campaigns. Ajith later issued a statement requesting fans not to disrupt events that are not related to the film.

Meanwhile, the actor announced in a statement issued on December 1 that he would like fans to stop addressing him as ‘Thala’. The press release posted by the actor’s PRO Suresh Chandra also added that Ajith does not want any prefixes to his name and wishes to be known only as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK.