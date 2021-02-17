Ajith fan asks R Ashwin for ‘Valimai update’ during test match, cricketer reacts

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said he was fielding near the boundary line during the recent India-England test match in Chennai when an Ajith fan called out to him.

Flix Controversy

Frustrated over not getting any information about the progress of their favourite actor’s film, Ajith’s fans have started a campaign that can be only described as amusing. What began as an innocuous social media campaign with #ValimaiUpdate has now taken a different shape altogether with fans asking about the film’s update at even unrelated public events, including sports and politics.

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, who is basking in the glory of his extraordinary performance in the recent Chepauk test, revealed that he was a victim of the ‘Valimai Update’ campaign during the match between India and England.

Recalling the funny incident, Ashwin said, “I was standing at the boundary line when I heard someone calling me ‘Thala Ashwin… Ashwin..’ When I responded, the person asked me, ‘What about Valimai update?’ I was totally confused at the question. Then I went back and Googled [what it meant] … I couldn’t stop laughing after that. How could I have made sense of Valimai update while playing cricket?”

Ashwin added that during the match, English cricketer Moeen Ali was also asked the same question. “The next day, Moeen asked me what is Valimai? Looks like the same crowd asked him about Valimai update too.”

Laughing at the incident and the campaign, Ashwin said, “You guys rock. Master is great but asking an English player about a film’s update is outstanding. I cannot take it off my head!” he chuckled.

Valimai is Ajith’s upcoming film with director H Vinoth. The film is produced by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor.

Embarrassed by his fans’ behaviour, Ajith recently issued a statement saying that he was upset with their actions. He said that the film’s update would come as announced previously. “I will discuss the film’s time and date with the producer, until then please be patient.”

“Cinema is just entertainment for you. But for me it’s my profession. My decisions depend on my work and social welfare. Our respect in this society is decided by our actions,” Ajith said, asking his fans to maintain restraint.