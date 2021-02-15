Ajith responds to ‘Valimai’ update requests from fans, says he’s upset

In an official statement, Ajith wrote that he has been upset with some of his fans who have been asking for updates on the film at public and political events.

Following a flood of requests from fans demanding updates on Ajith’s long-pending project Valimai, the actor finally broke his silence and put out a statement on Monday. In the official release, Ajith wrote that he has been upset with some of his fans who have been asking for updates on the film at public and political events.

“Cinema is just entertainment for you. But for me it is my profession. My decisions depend on my work and social welfare. Our respect in this society is decided by our actions,” he wrote.

Ajith added that he hoped that fans would oblige with his request. “I hope that those who truly love me will act accordingly,” he said. Ajith’s statement comes following news that some of his fans held up posters asking for updates on Valimai at Chepauk Stadium during the India-England test cricket match and even sent a flurry of tweets on social media during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Chennai on February 14.

Earlier in the day, Valimai’s producer Boney Kapoor posted an update related to the release of the film’s first look. Announcing the news on Twitter, he wrote, “Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film “Valimai”. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar”.

Boney Kapoor confirmed that work on Valimai’s first look has commenced and it is expected to be out soon. While expressing gratitude to the fans for their patience, the Nerkonda Paarvai producer also urged fans to wait for the official release.

Valimai is directed by Vinoth, who rose to fame after the release of his film Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru, and Yuvan Shankar Raja is on board as the music composer. Before Valimai, the team worked together for Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Pink, in 2019.