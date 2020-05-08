'Shut down unit responsible for VIzag gas leak': Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre

"It is essential to immediately close down the LG Polymers Unit and initiate a thorough enquiry about the gas leakage," Chandrababu Naidu wrote.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded that the LG Polymers Unit, from where styrene gas leaked and has led to the death of 11 people, be closed down immediately.

In a letter to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said, "It is essential to immediately close down the LG Polymers Unit and initiate a thorough enquiry about the gas leakage. Subsequent to enquiry, it is necessary to shift the entire unit to a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has no population in the vicinity."

"It is important to focus on mitigating further loss of lives in the long run to minimise the adverse health effects on people of Visakhapatnam," he added, stating that the Centre should provide 'expertise and guidance' to the state government until the issue was brought to its logical conclusion," he added.

Naidu also asked the Union Minister to send medical experts from across the country to treat the victims of the tragedy, while veterinary experts could be deployed to treat animals that were affected.

Earlier in the day, Naidu requested the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to allow him to travel by flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam to help people affected due to the gas leak.

The request came at a time when all domestic and international flights, except cargo and those engaged in essential and emergency services, were suspended due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said a "great misfortune" has befallen the people of Visakhapatnam due to styrene gas leakage from LG Polymers. Naidu said he was obliged to visit the district as a former chief minister and as the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly.

"I am obliged to visit Visakhapatnam in order to monitor the post-disaster activities and console the affected people," Naidu said.

However, he was yet to be granted permission.

