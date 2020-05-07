Vizag gas leak: Andhra CM Jagan announces Rs 1 cr compensation for families of deceased

People who have been evacuated will have to stay in relief camps until the air quality in the affected areas is found to be safe.

news Gas leak

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan reached Visakhapatnam and held a review meeting on the chemical gas leak incident with the district officials. Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand briefed CM Jagan about the gas leak, which occurred at the LG Polymer chemical plant early on Thursday morning. So far, eleven people, including two children, have died as a result of the leak.

Offering condolences, Jagan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. “We will get how much ever we can from the company, and the government will provide the rest,” he said.

Those who are on ventilator support will receive a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each, and people who are hospitalised for a couple of days will receive Rs 25,000. People who received primary care and were sent back will receive a compensation of Rs 10,000, Jagan said.

The entire population of nearly 15,000 people in the affected villages will receive financial aid of up to Rs 10,000 each, he said, talking about the psychological effects and stress that the residents would suffer from the incident. Venkatapuram 1, Venkatapuram 2, SC BC colonies, Nandamuri Nagar and Padmanabhapuram are among the core affected villages according to officials.

People who suffered loss of cattle will also be compensated with Rs 20,000 per animal. As of Thursday afternoon, at least 22 cows, buffaloes and calves, and six stray dogs and one cat had died as a result of the gas leak.

CM Jagan said that a committee has been tasked with probing the incident, and future course of action will be decided based on the report. “Family members of those who lost their life could be employed with the factory when it resumes, or when shifted to a new location, depending on the committee report,” he said.

Collector Vinay Chand said that the leakage occurred from one of the two styrene monomer storage tanks in the factory. The styrene compound was in liquid form and the temperature was meant to remain below 20 degrees Celsius. Due to technical problems, the refrigeration was not effective, leading to a rise in temperature, which in turn led to the styrene on top to undergo gasification, he said.

The Collector also said that the concentration of styrene gas was around 1 - 2.5 ppm (parts per million) by 9.30 am on Thursday. These levels would have to be monitored continuously until they reach safe levels. “To reach safety levels, the emissions must come down to zero. Once they reach zero, another 12-24 hours are needed to completely clear the area,” he said.

Emissions from the factory are continuing, and neutralisation measures are being carried out by the addition of Methylenedioxybenzene (MDB) and Trichlorobenzene (TCB).

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to stay away from their houses until authorities deem the place safe. The area within a 1.5-2 km radius from the epicentre of the leak is being seen as the core affected area.

Authorities have been instructed to set up relief camps and medical camps for people who were evacuated from the affected regions. Police personnel will be deployed to patrol the area to avoid thefts and other crimes until residents can return to their homes.