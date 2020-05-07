Several animals die in LG Polymers factory gas leak in Vizag

Seven families were dependent on these animals for their livelihood.

news Gas Leak

The Visakhapatnam styrene gas leak tragedy has led to the loss of several animal lives in the vicinity of the LG Polymers India Pvt limited factory in the wee hours on Thursday in Gopalapatnam.

About 22 domestic animals including cows and buffaloes and their calves were killed in the incident, while some other animals are under treatment. And all the animal deaths were reported in a 1.5 kilometer radius of the factory. Seven families were dependent on these animals for their livelihood, through production of dairy. All these affected animal owners are also hospitalised due to the gas leak and are availing treatment in the King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam along with other victims.

Additionally, about six stray dogs and one cat are also dead, as per the official inputs provided by the Animal Husbandry Department of Andhra Pradesh.

"Animals are also equally vulnerable to such toxic gas leaks. And the time of animal death also depends on the concentration of the styrene gas in the air. If the concentration is more than 10,000 bmp then the animal would die instantly," said D Rama Krishna, Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department.

The official further added that they are still on the ground, and assessing the situation, as of Thursday evening. Officials confirmed that compensation would be provided to the owners of the animals that died, along with the cost of the animal.

There were several videos circulating in social media where cows and stray dogs were seen unconscious along with human beings affected due to the incident.

It was assessed that, with the gas leak, several birds, lizards, squirrels and others have also been affected in the surroundings.

So far, at least 10 people have lost their lives after styrene leaked from the factory, and around 350 people are in hospitals across the city. Thousands of residents from Gopalapatnam have been evacuated to the nearby villages.