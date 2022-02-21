Shivamogga Bajrang Dal leader's death: Three arrested, Home Minister says

Shivamogga saw violent protests as a mob of people wearing saffron scarves was seen pelting stones and a police vehicle was set on fire, even as prohibitory orders were in place.

news Controversy

After a preliminary investigation into the death of Harsha, a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal leader in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, police have arrested three people on Monday, February 21. “Three people have been arrested in the case. Their interrogation is underway so I cannot comment on their background just yet. We have a suspicion that there is a link to the People’s Front of India (PFI). We are conducting an investigation to ascertain their role,” Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told TNM.

Harsha’s death came after Shivamogga saw violent protests over the hijab issue earlier in February. While the state government had earlier denied a link between the incidents, the Home Minister later told TNM that they suspect Harsha’s death may have had a political shade. “We have suspicions that there is a connection between the ongoing hijab row and this murder case. We have not yet found any evidence in that direction yet,” he said. Harsha was accused of assault and attempt to murder in at least five cases, including for communal attacks against anti-social Muslim groups, according to the Indian Express.

Harsha was found stabbed to death near a main road in Shivamogga town late on Sunday, February 20. His death triggered protests by right-wing groups in the town, leading the police to clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, despite this, the protests turned violent, leading to the destruction of property. Visuals from Monday show a mob of people wearing saffron shawls carrying out a protest when a section of the mob began pelting stones at shops, ATMs and other establishments.

Police carried out a lathi charge in town as well, after a few people part of the procession carrying Harsha’s remains to the cremation ground began to pelt stones. A police vehicle was also set on fire during the chaos.

Shops and commercial establishments faced stone pelting by Bajrang Dal members in Shivamogga as they protested the reported murder of their member Harsha. Police personnel from other districts have moved to Shivamogga to maintain law and order. ⁦@TheQuint⁩ pic.twitter.com/lkVZA3TW32 — Nikhila Henry (@NikhilaHenry) February 21, 2022

According to multiple reports, the mobs targeted areas with high Muslim populations. Areas such as Azad Nagar, Nalbanwadi and neighbourhoods surrounding the Hole bus stop reportedly saw the most violence as the mob passed through them.

Visuals from Karnataka.

Bajarang Dal goons entered in Nalbandwadi, Shimoga (muslim localities) and burnt vehicles and try to vandalised houses in the presence of police, local alleged.#ShimogaTerror #Karnataka #HindutvaTerrorism pic.twitter.com/BsxxFzVTTk — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) February 21, 2022

Additional police forces from neighbouring towns were also called to Shivamogga to help maintain law and order, and a search is on to identify the miscreants involved in the ruckus. A journalist covering the incident in the town told TNM that reporters trying to capture the violence were also attacked by the mob.

“The violence in Muslim dominated areas started from last night (Sunday) in Nalbanwadi. Even today morning there was stone pelting,” one resident told TNM. “This morning before the mob came, police reached there and asked all residents to go inside their homes and lock themselves up. But once the police left, the mob came again and set some vehicles on fire,” he added.

Though Shivamogga saw tension amid the ongoing hijab row, the cause of Harsha’s death is not immediately known.

Union Minister Sobha Karandlaje wrote to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai regarding the matter, and alleged that a conspiracy was behind Harsha’s killing. She also urged the government to transfer the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Meanwhile, schools and other educational institutions in Shivamogga remained closed on Monday as a precautionary measure.