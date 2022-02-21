23-yr-old Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Shivamogga, Sec 144 imposed

Harsha was stabbed to death by unknown assailants on the night of Sunday, February 20, at Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony.

news Crime

A 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed to death in Shivamogga, police said on Monday, February 21, as the administration clamped prohibitory orders and announced a holiday for schools and colleges. Harsha was stabbed to death by unknown assailants on the night of Sunday, February 20, at Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony, police said. Reports stated that a gang of men came in a car and stabbed him.

The town, around 250 km from the state capital Bengaluru, had recently seen disruption in some colleges over the hijab row. However, the reason behind the killing is not immediately known. According to the Times of India, while old enmity could be a potential reason behind the murder, recent communal posts on social media could also be another reason.

After the incident, some supporters of the deceased took to the streets. Television footage showed them pelting stones but it was not clear what their target was. Incidents of arson have also been reported around the town.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra rushed to Shivamogga and met the victim's family. He said the police have got vital clues and will soon arrest those behind the incident.

“A 23-year-old youth has been killed. Such incidents should not happen. Police have got the clue and surely they (the accused) will be arrested soon. I appeal to people to maintain calm,” Jnanendra told reporters.

"What is good is that the culprits have been identified and shortly the police will catch the culprits. There is information that there are 4-5 people involved. But it needs to be confirmed," Araga Jnanendra said.

He added that he did not think it had any link to the hijab row and that after an investigation when the culprits are caught, the truth will come out. “Arresting them is important and that will happen,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R told reporters that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the town and orders have been given to shut all the schools and colleges. He told ANI that the local police and RAF have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Superintendent of Police, BM Lakshmi Prasad told reporters that a task force has been formed to track down those behind the incident.

"Our priority is to find them and get them punished. We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally," Prasad told reporters.

With inputs from PTI