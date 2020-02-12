Shane Nigam’s ‘Ullasam’ ready for release?

Shane Nigam’s new film Ullasam is getting ready for release, it seems. He has completed dubbing for the film and the makers are looking for a suitable date to release it. Ullasam, directed by Jeevan Jojo, is touted to be a youthful entertainer about the lead pair – Shane and actor Pavithra Lakshmi -- meeting on a trip.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the first look poster of the film on his Facebook page last week. He wished the best for ‘Shane Nigam and team’.

Produced by Kaithamattam Brothers, Ullasam also has in its cast Aju Varghese, Renji Panicker, Deepak Parambol and Basil Joseph. Major portions of the film have been shot in the picturesque locations in Ooty and Munnar where the film is set. Ullasam’s technical crew includes Swaroop Philip for cinematography and Shaan Rahman for composing music.

Shane has been involved in a controversy , after there were issues between the actor and the makers of the film Veyil. This had led to his ban by the Kerala Film Producers Association. There was also a call by the association to ban the actor from working in any of the South Indian films.

Shane was supposed to make his Tamil film debut with Seenu Ramaswamy’s Spa. But it was later reported that actor Vishwa would be doing the role instead. Vishwa had however said that Shane was replaced since the dates had not worked out for him.

The spat between producers and Shane has been in the news ever since the actor posted a Facebook video, alleging that Veyil producer Joby George had issued death threats to him for getting a haircut. Joby had allegedly been upset that Shane had violated his contract by changing his appearance in the middle of shooting the film. Shane had also claimed that Joby had abused his family. However, after the intervention of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) and the KFPA, the issue had appeared to be settled. They came to an understanding that Shane would work for a certain number of days more to finish the shooting. But then more issues cropped up between the director and the actor when there were delays in the shooting.

Shane’s movie Valiya Perunnal, meanwhile, released in December, amid the controversy. The actor is also reportedly producing two films titled Single and Saramani Kotta.

