Shane Nigam to produce two films?

The actor, who has been involved in a controversy after facing a ban from the Kerala Film Producers Association, is reportedly turning producer for films directed by newcomers.

Actor Shane Nigam was at the center of a controversy over a producer alleging that he did not extend support in the completion of his film. Following this, he faced a ban by the Kerala Film Producers Association and there was also a call to ban the actor from acting in any of the South Indian languages.

New reports have been doing the rounds in social media that Shane Nigam will soon be producing two films. Reports are that both these films will be directed by newbies but it is not clear if Shane would be donning the greasepaint. The titles of both the films have been revealed to be Single and Saramani Kotta.

Meanwhile, Shane announced that his next film release will be Valiya Perunnal and that it will hit the silver screens on December 20. He wrote on his Facebook page: “Valiyaperunnaal in Theatres From December 20. Need all your support. Do watch it with your family.”

Valiya Perunnal is directed by Dimal Dennies. Himika Bose plays the female lead in the film with the supporting cast including Soubin Shahir, Joju George and Alencier. Shane will play a disco dancer in this entertainer that comes with the tagline Festival of Sacrifice. Valiya Perunnal is bankrolled by Monisha Rajeev and co-produced by Anwar Rasheed under the banner of Magic Mountain Cinemas.

There have also been reports that Shane has bagged a role in a Tamil film and that he will be sharing screen space with the award-winning actor Vikram.

He also has the Seenu Ramasamy directorial Spa in his kitty, in which he will be playing a Sri Lankan Tamil also be speaking the Sri Lankan dialect throughout the film. Spa is a film about a Sri Lankan youth falling in love with the Tamil-speaking heroine working in a spa.

