Funny, vulnerable and unforgettable: Six times Nazriya charmed us

Nazriya stars alongside her husband Fahadh Faasil in the much-anticipated ‘Trance’.

Flix Mollywood

Nazriya's Trance along with husband Fahadh Faasil is due for release on February 20. This is the actor's second film after her comeback, the first being Anjali Menon's Koode. Nazriya broke many hearts when she took a break from cinema following her marriage with Fahadh. The actor was extremely popular in the Malayalam and Tamil industries, known for her ability to emote while also being able to pull off high spirited roles without going overboard.

In Trance, Nazriya plays Esther Lopez, and from the trailer, she appears to be from the corporate world, sporting a stylish suit with aplomb. The film is highly anticipated because Fahadh and Nazriya have only done two films together so far - Pramani, in which Nazriya was just 16 and wasn't in a lead role, and Bangalore Days, where they played a couple in a troubled marriage.

Here's a look at some of Nazriya's most memorable roles:

Neram: In this bilingual black comedy directed by Alphonse Puthren, Nazriya played Veni, a young woman who gets kidnapped. The film, which happens on the course of a single day in Chennai, was quite unique in conception. Nazriya's chemistry with Nivin Pauly and the taut screenplay made the film stand out.

Raja Rani: Although a brief role, Nazriya was impressive as Keerthana. The film was about two people who're married to each other but are unable to move past their ex lovers. Nazriya played the hero's girlfriend who passes away in an accident. Her funny kuthu dance in the film is still remembered by the audience.

Ohm Shanti Oshana: Nazriya as Pooja Mathew, who goes from teenager to a doctor through the trajectory of the film, was hilarious and vulnerable all at once. Paired with Nivin Pauly yet again, the actor bowled over fans with her comic timing. This was a rare love story told from the female perspective and Nazriya nailed the role like nobody's business.

Vaayai Moodi Pesavum: From the exuberant Pooja, Nazriya went on to play the moody Anjana who believes that talking leads to problems and is hostile to her stepmother. Dulquer Salmaan played the hero in this film where a strange disease called 'dumb flu' spreads in the population. The film also released in Malayalam as Samsaaram Arogyathinu Haanikaram.

Bangalore Days: Nazriya proved how much she'd matured as an actor with her portrayal of Divya, a young woman who marries a man who can't let go his past. While she's enthusiastic and chirpy with her cousins, her mood becomes grey and heavy when she's with her surly husband. The actor was able to bring out the different shades to Divya convincingly and stood out in the multi-starrer which had big names like Dulquer, Nivin, Fahadh, Parvathy and Nithya Menen.

Koode: In her comeback film, Nazriya played Jenny, a ghost. The actor's portrayal seems childish at first, even bordering on the annoying, but it all makes sense when we understand the premise of the film - that she exists in her brother Joshua's (Prithviraj) head as the little sister he left behind rather than the adult woman.