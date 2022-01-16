Several MMTS trains in Hyderabad to be cancelled on Jan 17: Full list

Out of 79 MMTS trains, a total of 36 will be cancelled on Monday.

The South Central Railway (SCR) on Sunday, January 16, announced that over 30 Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) trains in Hyderabad will be cancelled on Monday, January 17. Out of 79 MMTS trains, a total of 36 will be cancelled on Monday. This, according to a press release by SCR, will be caused due to maintenance and other operational reasons. MMTS is a sub urban rail; system that caters to commuters within and around Hyderabad.

According to SCR the following trains will be cancelled.

> Nine train services which will run from Lingampalli to Hyderabad. The train numbers of this service are 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 and 47140.

> Nine train services which will run from Hyderabad to Lingampalli. The train numbers of this service are 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120.

> Eight train services will run from Falaknuma to Lingampalli. The train numbers of this service are 47153, 47164, 47165, 47216, 47166, 47203, 47220 and 47170.

> Eight train services will run from Lingampalli to Falaknuma. The train numbers of this service are 47176, 47189, 47186, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 and 47192.

> One service to and from Secunderabad and Lingampalli with train numbers 47150 and 47195

The MMTS services had earlier been stopped in March 2020 when the entire country went into lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19 infections, to prevent the spread of the disease. Over a year after the first lockdown, the MMTS resumed operation from June 2021 which was a relief to many using the service. The MMTS was first introduced back in 2003 and is used by many commuters in Hyderabad on a daily basis.

