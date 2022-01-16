The Telangana government, on Sunday, January 16 decided to extend the holidays for all educational institutions till January 30, due to increasing COVID-19 cases across the state. Earlier, on January 3, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had declared holidays for all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16 in view of the COVID-19 surge and concerns over the Omicron variant.

In a press statement, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said, “In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country and the state, the government has decided to extend the holidays till January 20, 2022 to all educational institutions in the state as per the directions of the Chief Minister.”

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that KCR will convene a cabinet meeting on Monday, January 17, where further decisions about the COVID-19 situation in the state will be discussed.

The Cabinet meeting will be held on Monday at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s camp office and residence in Hyderabad.

Telangana on Saturday reported 1,963 fresh COVID-19 cases which took the tally to 7.07 lakh while the death toll rose to 4,054 with two more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,075 followed by Rangareddy (168) and Medchal Malkajgiri (150) districts, a bulletin said, while providing details as of 5.30 pm on Saturday, January 15. The state reported 2,398 infections on Friday, January 14.

A total of 1,620 people recovered from the infection on Saturday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6.81 lakh. The number of active cases stood at 22,017, the bulletin said. It said over 53,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.05 crore.