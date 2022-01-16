Video: Major fire breaks out at Secunderabad Club

The club, a prominent landmark in the city, is one of the oldest in India and was established in 1878.

news Accident

A massive fire broke out at the Secunderabad Club located in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, January 16. The club, a prominent landmark in the city, is one of the oldest in India. The fire is said to have been brought under control and extinguished by 9 am. Speaking to The News Minute, a fire official said, "We were alerted about the fire at around 2.30 am. We reached the spot in 10 minutes. Seven fire engines were engaged to put out the fire.” No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

An estimation of the damage to property in the club due to the fire is yet to be done. The reason for the fire is also yet to be ascertained. However, reports suggest that a short circuit may have led to the mishap. Further investigation is underway and details are awaited.

Visuals, which surfaced after the fire was put out, showed the charred remains of one of the main buildings of the club.

#Secunderabadclub gutted in #fireaccident on the early hours of Sunday. It was 144 year old an icon of #Secunderabad. It is one of the most prestigious club in the country located in 20 acres. #Hyderabad #Fire pic.twitter.com/6OYYoiglMW — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) January 16, 2022

According to the club’s website, it was established by the British in 1878 and is located on a 22-acre campus. It was also granted heritage status by the Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (Now the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

“Up until 1947, only British citizens were allowed to be President, and only a handful of high ranking Hyderabad nobility were offered membership in the Secunderabad club,” the website said. Today, the club has over 8,000 members which include military officers, bureaucrats, police officials, businessmen and other professionals.

The club has a large number of sports facilities, including a cricket ground and a swimming pool, besides banquet halls as well as lawns for large gatherings and parties. Several events are also held every year at the club.