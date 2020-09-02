Seven arrested in Venjaramoodu double murder of DYFI workers

Most of the arrested are Congress workers.

Seven people including a woman have been arrested in connection with the twin murder of two workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. The arrested have been identified as Sajeev, Sanal, Ajith, Shajith, Sathimon, Najeeb and Preeja. Preeja is a native of Madapuram while others are natives of Pullampara. Most of the accused are Congress workers.

24-year old Haq Mohammed and 30-year-old Midhilaj were attacked with sharp weapons at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night. Midhilaj was the Joint Secretary of the DYFI unit at Thevalakkad and Haq Mohammed was the president of DYFIâ€” the youth wing of the CPI(M) unit â€” at Kalinkinmukham in Thiruvananthapuram.



According to the police, around nine people are suspected to be involved in the crime. Preeja was arrested on the charge of providing refuge to Sajeev and Sanal and also helping them to flee to Pathanamthitta.



Sathimon, Shajith, Ajith and Najeeb have been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. They are reportedly part of the conspiracy and were present during the crime.



According to the police remand report, the killings were the culmination of political rivalry that peaked during the general elections in 2019. A clash between the two gangs during the election at Thembamoodu in the capital started the animosity. Following this, two DYFI workers named Shaheen and Faizal were attacked on April 19 and May 25 respectively.



Midhilajâ€™s family and the CPI(M) have accused that the crime was carried out with the knowledge of the Congress leadership. Industries Minister EP Jayarajan who visited the houses of the deceased on Tuesday alleged that hit squads have been formed by the Congress across the state. He also alleged that the accused first called Congress MP Adoor Prakash after carrying out the crime. The CPI(M) will observe a Black Day on Wednesday.

