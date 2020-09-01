Congress leaders knew about the murder plot: Slain DYFI worker's family to TNM

Four Congress workers have been arrested in connection with the Venjaramoodu double murder of two CPI(M) youth wing party members.

news Crime

“He said he was stepping out and left home that night. His dinner was ready. But he never returned…. I didn’t know he would be hacked to death,” said 24-year-old Haq Mohammed’s mother as she broke down. Haq Mohammed, president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India — the youth wing of the CPI(M) unit — at Kalinkinmukham in Thiruvananthapuram, and his party colleague were hacked to death on Sunday night. Local Congress workers are alleged to be behind the Venjaramoodu double murder.

On Sunday night, Haq Mohammed and 30-year-old Midhilaj, the Joint Secretary of the DYFI unit at Thevalakkad, were attacked with sharp weapons at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the police, around nine people are suspected to be involved in the crime, allegedly spurred by a political rivalry between the Congress and CPI(M) workers. Four Congress workers have been arrested in connection with the Venjaramoodu double murder.

“We never caused anybody any harm. My son was helpful to everyone,” said Haq’s mother Shahida as she spoke to the media.

Midhilaj's brother Nizam alleged that the crime could not have happened without the knowledge of the higher units of the Congress. “The Congress leaders are spreading false propaganda by attributing the crime to personal vengeance. But there is no personal vengeance associated with the crime. There is no chance that the crime would have been carried out without the knowledge of the party,” he alleged.

According to Nizam, both Midhilaj and Haq had tremendous influence among the youth in the region. “Midhilaj was a friend of everyone irrespective of his political affiliations. I could very well sense that when his body was brought to his home. Scores of youth were waiting on the wayside and at the junctions as the hearse carrying his body was passing through. Many were standing on the road and crying; most of whom I could not even recognise. Such is the acceptance my brother had among the youth here,’ Nizam told TNM.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President Mullappally Ramachandran had said that it was a fight between two groups that ended up in the murder. He has also claimed that it was an attempt to portray the murder as politically motivated.

“At first, the Congress said the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) carried out the crime. I learnt about this when Mithilaj’s inquest procedure was going on. It came as a double shock to me,” said Nizam, alleging that the Congress leaders are making such statements as a cover-up to ensure the investigation does not reach them.

Nizam described his brother as a hardworking young man. “Midhilaj worked hard to earn a living. He used to sell vegetables and water cans. He was even running a small restaurant. He used to work for hours every day,” said Nizam, adding, “The vegetables he bought to sell for Onam are now lying at home.”

Reacting to speculations that it was the rivalry between two ganja trading gangs, Nizam added, “There are no cases against them for trading ganja or for being involved in any illegal activities.”

Attingal Deputy Superintendent of Police Y Suresh told TNM that four people have been arrested with the crime — Shajith, Najeeb, Ajith and Sathi.

Conspiracy by the Congress: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) State Secretariat has stated that the Venjaramoodu double murder had been hatched by the Congress leadership and has demanded stern against the culprits. “By denying any political link, the KPCC president has taken a stand justifying the murder. This reveals the role of the Congress leadership in the crime,” the party-state Secretariat said in a press statement.

The party will observe a Black Day on Wednesday in protest against the crime following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and Industries Minister EP Jayarajan alleged that Shajith, an accused in the crime, has connections with Congress MP Adoor Prakash. Alleging that the accused had called Adoor Prakash in connection with another crime a few months ago, Jayarajan said the proof of the call has come out. However, Adoor Prakash denied the allegation and challenged Jayarajan to prove the allegation.