Venjaramoodu double murder: CPI(M) says audio clip exposes Congress MP’s link to accused

CPI (M) leader EP Jayarajan has pointed fingers at Congress MP Adoor Prakash.

A day after two members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were brutally hacked to death in Kerala allegedly by Congress workers, an audio clip has been released, linking one of the accused to a Congress MP. The audio clip is reportedly of Shajith, an accused in the DYFI twin murder case, in which he talks about his alleged connection with a Member of Parliament.

Shajith and four other members of the Congress have been arrested in the Venjaramoodu double murder in which 30-year-old Midhilaj, and 24-year-old Haq Muhammed were hacked to death on Sunday night.

Shajith was reportedly a suspect in another attempt to murder case two months ago, of a DYFI worker called Faisal. The audio that surfaced on Tuesday is reportedly a voice note Shajith sent a few months back in a WhatsApp group of local Congress workers.

In the audio, Shajith can be heard talking about a case, reportedly the Faisal murder attempt case, and how an MP helped him to come out of it.

“There was a small issue here... I was also an element in that... FIR was not lodged. When the MP came this way, we informed the leaders, the MP intervened. MP had called before. The MP came and cleared everything...,” the voice that purportedly belongs to Shajith can be heard saying in the audio clip.

In the audio that was played on Kairali news, Shajith cannot be heard taking the name of any MP, but CPI(M) has alleged that he was talking about Congress Attingal MP, Adoor Prakash.

Minister and CPI(M) leader EP Jayarajan alleged that the accused first called the MP after the murder.

“Media reports say that soon after the murder, the accused first called Adoor Prakash. There is a large conspiracy behind this. News has come out that the accused persons sent a message saying ‘mission accomplished’. This is shocking,” Industries Minister EP Jayarajan told the media.

Meanwhile, Adoor Prakash MP dismissed the allegations.

“I don't know this person nor any of the other accused. The onus is on the Industries Minister to prove his allegation. Without stating the truth, don’t try to blindly shoot in the dark thinking that you will gain something. Anyways Congress does not support murders, we also don’t have that kind of history,” he said.

The MP also told media that he may have made phone calls to the police when people complained to him about false cases, but he has always asked people to act judiciously.

Meanwhile, Congress offices across the state were attacked following the Venjaramoodu double murder. Congress offices in Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad were attacked on Tuesday. In Kozhikode, minor blasts were reported near two Congress offices. No casualties were reported, but window panes and buildings suffered damage.

While Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) alleged that CPI(M) is unleashing attacks across the state, the CPI(M) has announced that it will observe Black Day on Wednesday.

