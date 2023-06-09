Second temple sealed in a week in Tamil Nadu for barring Dalit entry

Sri Kaliamman Temple in Veeranampatti near Kadavur, where an annual temple festival was on, was sealed by Revenue District Officer Pushpa Devi on Thursday June 8.

Revenue Department officials in Karur district have sealed a temple after the Urali Gounders prevented the entry of Dalits. Sri Kaliamman Temple in Veeranampatti near Kadavur, where an annual temple festival was on, was sealed by Revenue District Officer Pushpa Devi on Thursday June 8. Members of the locally dominant Urali Gounder community later waylaid RDO’s car and raised slogans against the official.

Tension erupted in Veeranampatti after a person belonging to Dalit community tried to enter the temple on the morning of June 7. District officials said the Urali Gounders had said they would keep the temple closed till the issue was resolved. But they conducted a temple cart procession without informing the district officials on the evening of June 8. When Dalits tried to enter the temple, Urali Gounders picketed on the road to protest their entry.

On June 7, Manikkam, a man from the Urali Gounder community – classified as Backward Class (BC) in Tamil Nadu – allegedly dragged Sakthivel, a Paraiyar man, by his shirt from the temple after he tried to offer prayers. Sakthivel did not file a police complaint against Manikkam but informed the district administration that he was subjected to caste discrimination and that Dalits are being denied entry to the temple.

Sakthivel who was humiliated by this behaviour informed the district administration that he was subjected to caste discrimination and that Dalits were denied entry to the temple. Based on his complaint, the district administration officials including Kadavur Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Muniraj, and police officers rushed to the place and held peace talks on June 7. Upon their arrival in the village, Urali Gounders closed the temple and gathered in front of the temple to stop the district administration from facilitating entry of Dalits to the temple.

When asked why the police did not register a case, taking suo motu cognisance as warranted, a senior police officer said, “It is easy to enforce the law, but we want sustainable and permanent solutions. Early stage action against any particular community would create a rift among the communities."

Karur Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HRCE) Department Assistant Commissioner Jeyadevi confirmed that the temple is currently not under the control of HRCE.

During the peace talks, on June 7, Urali Gounders said they collect Rs 20,000 from their households to look after the temple affairs. They also said that they never allowed Paraiyars inside the temple in the past and would like to continue the tradition. Officials told Urali Gounders that denying Dalits access to the temple is against the Constitution of India and warned that the temple affairs would be brought under the control of the HRCE. However, they arrived at a decision to keep the temple closed until the peace committee meeting and asked both communities to offer their prayers only outside the temple.

In Veeranampatti village, the Kaliamman temple festival takes place in the Tamil month of Vaikasi (May-June) where people from eight neighbouring villages visit the temple and participate in the festival. However, Dalits in 80 households in the village are denied entry.

Karur Superintendent of Police Sundaravathanan told TNM that the peace committee meeting is likely to take place on Saturday or Sunday.

He said the Urali Gounders had agreed on allowing both communities to offer prayers in front of the temple and take part in processions. To ease the tension, police personnel were deployed in the village. “Our first priority was to create harmony among the community but legal actions will be taken against the perpetrators soon,” said Sundaravathanan.

Devendran, a Dalit resident from Veeranampatti, said Urali Gounders had said they would not open the temple but on the morning of June 8, they conducted a cart procession without informing the officials and Dalits.

Sakthivel’s father Periyasamy said that the temple cart procession happened without the presence of a single Dalit. “I am 44 and have never entered that temple but people from neighbouring seven to eight villages regularly come here and worship the deity. We want the district administration to let the Dalits enter the temple immediately,” he said.

Dalits are not happy about the peace committee meeting, but will attend it to know the outcome, he said.

“They (Urali Gounders) promised one thing at the peace talk but acted differently, which led to the closure of the temple. In the presence of police and other officials, they clearly said that they would never allow us. They took out the procession without our knowledge. Even the presence of officials did not stop them. What use is a peace meeting if they are keen to practise untouchability?” asked Saravanakumar, a Dalit resident from Veeranampatti.

“If Urali Gounders attend the peace meeting, we too will participate. But at this juncture, after the closure of the temple, I doubt their participation,” he said.

On June 7, Villupuram RDO Ravichandran sealed the Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman temple in Melpathi village, after several rounds of ‘peace talks’ between Dalits and members of the Vanniyar community over temple entry failed.

