In what has come as a huge relief for Kerala, a student, who had tested positive for the coronavirus in Kanhangad of Kasargod district, was discharged from hospital on Sunday. This after two re-tests of the female student from Wuhan in China, returned negative.

“In the last two examinations, her tests for coronavirus returned negative. As a result, she was discharged in the morning. The result that came on Saturday evening was also negative,” Kasargode District Medical Officer in-charge Dr Ramdas AV told TNM.

The woman had been in quarantine for 18 days and now need to be under home quarantine for another ten days. “She is stable and doesn’t have any health issues now. There is no need for any medication either,” the DMO added.

With this, two out of the three medical students who have been tested positive for the coronavirus in the country have been discharged from hospital. All the three cases have been reported in Kerala. The three students had returned from Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the student from Thrissur, who was the first coronavirus patient in India, is still in hospital.

The patient from Alappuzha, who was the second case of coronavirus, was discharged on February 13. He is also under home quarantine for a few more days. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made the announcement after the student tested negative for the deadly virus.

The Union Health Minister had at that time said that the samples from the other two patients showed significant reduction in the viral load and that the results were awaited to discharge them.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had in a tweet on Friday stated that there was no secondary spread of coronavirus was reported in the state. He also went on to congratulate the Health Department for its efforts, noting that the number of patients under quarantine at homes and observation in hospitals had come down drastically.

The Kerala government had on February 3 declared the coronavirus as a state disaster. It was, however, withdrawn three later after no news cases were reported.