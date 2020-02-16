'Wearing topi won't make me Muslim’: Swami Agnivesh exchanges turban with IUML leader

Swami Agnivesh’s gesture was in response to PM Modi’s comment against anti-CAA protesters that “you can easily make out who is spreading violence by the clothes they wear.”

news CAA

Rights activist Swami Agnivesh’s visit to Kerala for the ‘Save Constitution’ rally on Friday has garnered much attention following his gesture to exchange his turban with an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader’s topi. His gesture was in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comment against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) claiming, "you can easily make out who is spreading violence by the clothes they wear". Swami Agnivesh is one among many persons who have filed petitions against CAA in the Supreme Court,

A video of the headcaps being exchanged by Swami Agnivesh and Indian Union Muslim League Kannur District President VK Abdul Kader Moulavi was posted in IUML’s Twitter page on Saturday.

The video shows Swami Agnivesh removing the saffron turban from his head and asking IUML leader Abdul Kader to remove his cap. The activist then goes on to wear the white topi amidst cheers and applause. He then turns to Abdul Kader and fixes his turban on the IUML leader’s head even as the crowd whistles and claps.

"Wearing a topi does not make me a Muslim and a wearing a turban (pagdi) does not make him Hindu. Modi, you try and show who is what,” he said after exchanging the caps.



Photo courtesy: FB / KK Suhail

Thousands of people participated in the ‘Save Constitution’ rally that was held at Kannur on Friday. The ‘Save Constitution’ rally demanded the revocation of the National Register of Citizens and the CAA. Addressing the event, Swami Agnivesh reportedly congratulated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala for coming together to protest against CAA, and for passing a resolution against it in the state Assembly. He also said that Kerala’s anti CAA movement is an example to the country.