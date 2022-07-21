Second autopsy conducted in my absence: Kallakurichi student’s father to SC

The father of the girl student who died within her school hostel premises withdrew his petition after SC offered the family to go to the High Court to apprise any subsequent events.

news Court

The father of the deceased Kallakurchi student, on Thursday, July 21, has withdrawn his petition in the Supreme Court, which he had filed earlier to stay the second post-mortem, after the apex court offered the family to go to the High Court to apprise any subsequent events. The father of the student moved the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, seeking that a particular team of doctors should be included in the panel that was constituted to conduct a second post-mortem. However, SC refused to postpone the post-mortem, and it was conducted on Tuesday, as per the court order.

Madras HC, on Monday, after hearing a plea filed by the girl's father, ordered a second post-mortem of the girl and constituted a panel of four doctors. However, stating that a doctor of their choice was not included in the panel, the father approached the SC to stay the autopsy but the SC turned down his plea and posted the matter to be heard on July 21.

Read: ‘Motivated, planned, calculated’: What Madras HC said about Kallakurichi protests

The father’s counsel argued that the autopsy was conducted without the father’s presence despite the court’s order. However, a bench headed by Justice Gavai, questioned if they were informed about the autopsy. The advocate contended that they could not reach the hospital from Chennai and that “undue haste” was shown in the case of the autopsy. The advocate also argued that their allegation was of rape and murder, and a “shabby job” has been done, reported Bar and Bench.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, Justice Gavai said that a fresh submission can be made at Madras HC with their demands and asked the father to either withdraw his plea or that the case would be dismissed. The father then withdrew his plea and the court granted him the liberty to apprise the HC.

#SupremeCourt is hearing plea by father of student killed in Tamil Nadu's #Kallakurichi seeking medical expert of choice in re-post mortem



Justice Gavai: It's an independent panel of experts? pic.twitter.com/a0xBMGvohh — Bar & Bench - Live Threads (@lawbarandbench) July 21, 2022

The 17-year-old girl was found dead in the hostel premises of the Kanimayoor Sakthi Matriculation school on July 13. While the school said that it was a case of suicide, her family had alleged foul play behind her death. After severe protests and arson on July 17, the case was handed over to CBCID by TN DGP Sylendra Babu.