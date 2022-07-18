Kallakurichi student death: Madras HC orders second post-mortem

The Madras High Court on Monday, July 18, ordered a second post mortem to be conducted on the Class 12 student whose death triggered massive arson and violence in Chinnasalem in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. The court expressed displeasure with the violent protests that broke out on Sunday, and ordered the state government to form special teams to identify who provoked the violence.

Chinnasalem in Kallakurichi witnessed arson and violence on Sunday, July 17, after protests over the student’s death snowballed. A Class 12 student studying in Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School was found dead on the hostel premises, and while her family has alleged foul play behind the girl’s death, the school has maintained that it was a case of suicide.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the girl's father in the Madras High Court seeking a CB-CID investigation and a second post-mortem of the girl. The government told the court that the case has already been transferred to the CB-CID. To carry out the second post-mortem, the High Court has appointed Dr Geetanjali from Villupuram government hospital, Dr Juliana Jayanthi from Trichy GH, Dr Gokulanathan from Salem GH and retired Dr Santhakumari, a forensic science expert. The girl’s father and their advocate have been permitted to attend the post-mortem.

Expressing unhappiness over Sunday’s protests, the judge asked why violence broke out over the student’s death when a plea had already been filed before the court. The parents’ counsel submitted to the court that they had no role in the violence and that former students of the school joined in the protests on Sunday.

“How can there be violence when you approached the court? Don’t you have faith in the court?” Justice N Satish Kumar asked. The judge then instructed the state to find out who instigated the protests. “They cannot take the law into their own hands. Form a special team and identify all accused,” the judge ordered. “Mere arrest of a few will not be enough. This does not look like a mere provocation. It appears to be an organised crime. Take stringent action,” the judge told the government counsel.

The High Court has directed the police to take action against the rioters and sought a status report to be filed on July 29. In the meantime, the judge advised the parents not to give interviews to the media.

The Madras High Court also said that henceforth, any deaths reported on educational institutions or campuses should be investigated by the CB-CID. The judge also said that the family must accept the body of the student as soon as the second post-mortem is done and final rites must be conducted in a peaceful manner.