Second accident at Chennai metro site in less than a month, 3 injured in crane crash

The accident happened as the crane installed for transporting iron rods crashed and the iron rods fell on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus.

news Accident

Three persons sustained injuries after a crane installed for transporting iron rods crashed near the Ramapuram metro rail site and the iron rods fell on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus, during the early hours of Tuesday, September 27. The bus was going from Kundrathur to Alandur depot on Mount Poonamallee road when the accident took place. The victims sustained injuries on their hands and feet, and were admitted to a private hospital in Porur. The injured trio were identified as MTC bus drivers Ayya durai (52) and Boopalan (45), and the crane operator Ranjithkumar.

According to police sources, there were eight persons, including the driver, travelling in the MTC bus when the accident took place. The crane was set up to carry iron rods to install the giant pillars. When the crane crashed, multiple rods had fallen on the bus, injuring the drivers and the crane operator. The drivers and the crane operator sustained injuries on their legs after the accident. A case has been registered by the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Police and a probe is underway.

Less than a month ago, a piling machine, which is used for drilling the ground, collapsed at the metro construction site in Retteri. On September 1 at 11:20 pm, the piling machine fell down near the flyover which caused minor damage to it. According to The Hindu, the flyover took the impact of the fall which ensured that the workers at the site were not injured.

Earlier in August, a pillar holding up a giant steel signboard near Chennaiâ€™s Alandur came crashing down injuring two persons, after a bus rammed into it. The 30 feet high pillar signboard, which gives directions for those coming from Tambaram, fell directly on Shanmugasundaram who was travelling on a two-wheeler and Sathyanarayanan, who was driving a mini truck which overturned after he applied a sudden brake. The accident happened after a government bus heading towards Koyambedu from Perangalathur lost control and rammed into the giant signboard.