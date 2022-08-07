Giant sign board in Chennai falls on two people after bus rams into it

The 30 feet high sign board near Alandur metro station, which gives directions for those coming from Tambaram, fell directly on a person travelling on a two-wheeler and the driver of a mini truck.

news Accident

The pillar holding up a giant steel sign board near Chennaiâ€™s Alandur came crashing down on Sunday, August 7, injuring two people. The board collapsed after a government bus rammed into it. The driver and conductor of the bus reportedly fled the spot. The two injured have been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH). They have been identified as Shanmugasundaram from Pudukottai and Sathyanarayanan, who works as a driver.

The approximately 30 feet high pillar sign board, which gives directions for those coming from Tambaram, fell directly on Shanmugasundaram who was travelling on a two-wheeler and Sathyanarayanan, who was driving a mini truck which overturned after he applied a sudden brake. While Shanmugasundaram was grievously injured, Sathyanarayanan sustained mild injuries. Visuals from the site of the accident show the two-wheeler completely crushed under the heavy steel pillar. The pillar completely blocked the road for a while before it was cleared. Visuals also show that the sign board itself had crashed down onto the opposite side of the road.

The accident appears to have been caused by a government bus heading towards Koyambedu from Perangalathur, which lost control and rammed into the giant sign board. Eyewitnesses say the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the base of the sign board, which was close to the pavement.

The traffic police personnel who arrived at the spot have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident. Eyewitnesses also informed the police that the bus was overspeeding and the accident occurred when the driver was trying to negotiate at a curve.