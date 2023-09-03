Scores protest in Bengaluru against hate crimes due to casteism, Islamophobia

“Casteism and Islamophobia are causing hate crimes and are tearing our society apart,” a statement by Bahutva Karnataka, a civic group that organised the protest at Bengaluru’s Town Hall, said.

Hundreds of people gathered at Bengaluru’s Town Hall on Saturday, September 2 to register their protest against the recent spate of hate crimes caused by casteism and Islamophobia. The protests specifically referred to the train shooting of four people by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) guard who had allegedly targeted Muslims, the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh, the physical assault on a seven-year-old Muslim student by his classmates on the orders of their class teacher in Uttar Pradesh, the bulldozing of properties belonging to Muslims, and economic boycott of Muslims in various parts of the country, the caste killing of a woman in Kolar who was in a relationship with a man from a Scheduled Tribe, and other such incidents.

“Casteism and Islamophobia go against our constitutional values of equality, dignity and fraternity… Both of these mindsets prevent us from being fully human, both these mindsets are causing hate crimes and are tearing our society apart.” a statement released by Bahutva Karnataka, a civic group that organised the event, said.

“These hate crimes distract Muslims and people of oppressed castes from their goals, their development and denies them their fundamental rights,” the statement further said. It also said that the Indian government has been promoting casteism and Islamophobia by not taking any major steps to curb the incidents of violence.

Bahutva Karnataka demanded that the Karnataka government must take forward Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent statement against caste killings, and organise a public consultation on ways to stop caste violence. They also demanded that the state government pay heed to the demands of Dalit groups to hold a special Assembly session and Parliament session to discuss issues faced by Dalits. They also demanded that the Union government acknowledge the rising Islamophobia in the country, take responsibility for the train shooting incident, and spell out steps being taken to ensure Muslims feel safe in public places.