RPF jawan kills four on moving train: Owaisi calls it a ‘terror attack’ targeting Muslims

Called the incident a “terror attack that specifically targeted Muslims,” AIMIM chief Owaisi blamed the BJP-led Union government for not acting strongly in cases of anti-Muslim hate speeches in the past.

Hours after a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan, Chetan Singh, allegedly shot dead four people on a moving train near Mumbai, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi labeled the incident as a “terror attack” that specifically targeted Muslims. So far, two of the victims have been identified as Muslim men. Chetan (33), who was part of a four-member escort team to provide security on the train, fired 12 rounds from his service rifle killing four persons — his senior, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) named Tikaram Meena (57), and three passengers, two of whom were identified as Asgar Abbas Ali (48) and Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurwala (64) in the First Information Report (FIR).

According to Hindustan Times, all three passengers were bearded, suggesting that they were all perceived as Muslims based on their appearance. A video of Chetan standing next to a passenger he had allegedly shot has also surfaced, in which he is heard speaking incoherently, purportedly about Pakistan and Indian media, and suggesting that those who want to live in Hindustan must support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Police officials are reportedly trying to verify the authenticity of these videos purportedly shot by passengers.

Called the incident a “terror attack on Muslims,” Owaisi blamed the BJP-led Union government for not acting strongly in cases of anti-Muslim hate speeches in the past. “It is the product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech & unwillingness of [PM] Narendra Modi to put an end to it. Will the accused #RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be garlanded when released? Happy to be proven wrong,” Owaisi said.

Chetan allegedly shot the four persons as the train was speeding near Vaitarna station (Palghar) and Mira Road (Thane). According to an official statement by RPF Commissioner Ravindra Shisve, the firing incident took place between 5 and 5.30 am in the B5 bogie, where Singh shot dead Meena and one passenger. While the exact trigger for the violence is yet to be officially declared, a Western Railway official told Indian Express that the fight had allegedly broken out following an argument over communities. However, it is unclear whether the argument was between Chetan and his senior, or a passenger.

About an hour before the incident, Chetan reportedly complained of restlessness and his superior Tikaram had sought a replacement, but minutes later, Chetan told Tikaram that he was feeling better and would continue on duty.

After allegedly shooting Tikaram and the first passenger, Abdul Kadar, who was also in the same bogie (B5), Chetan crossed four other coaches (B4 to B1) without hurting anyone and entered the pantry car where he allegedly shot dead another passenger, according to PTI. From there, he crossed two more coaches (S8 and S7), before allegedly shooting at Asgar Abbas Ali in S6, according to Hindustan Times.

As per earlier accounts, Chetan reportedly had an argument with some passengers in the B5 coach, when he lifted and aimed his automatic weapon at him, but ASI Tikaram Meena intervened and asked him to maintain calm. In the indiscriminate firing, Chetan allegedly fired at least 12 rounds from his weapon. As per eyewitnesses, jolted awake by the volley of gunfire, some passengers pulled the chain and the train on its Vapi-Borivali run halted at Mira Road station.

As the train halted, Singh jumped off and started to run from there but was given a chase by the RPF and GRP that rushed to Mira Road station and pinned him down along with his weapon. He was taken to Mira Road station police post and put under detention even as top RPF, GRP and other officials rushed to investigate the tragedy.

Besides Meena, posted with RPF Dadar, the other deceased were identified as passengers Asgar Abbas of Madhubani (Bihar), and Abdul Kadar of Nalasopara (Palghar), while the identity of the third victim in his late-30s is yet to be established.

Railway officials have told the media that Chetan — posted with the Western Railway Lower Parel Workshop — had certain mental health issues, but these claims are yet to be verified.

After a delay of around two hours owing to the horrific incident, the train reached Mumbai Central Station and was then shifted to the yard where a forensic team, GRP, RPF and local authorities along with senior officers have started a probe. Several window panes of the train had bullet marks and a similar picture was evident even inside the train bogies.

Chetan was booked under the Indian Penal Code on charges of murder, the Arms Act, and the Indian Railway Act, Shisve said.

A special team has been formed for an in-depth probe, and RPF Inspector of Borivali Anil Kadam has been appointed the Investigation Officer (IO) in the case. The bodies of all the victims were shifted to Borivali station and then to the Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital for an autopsy and further formalities before handing over to their kin for the last rites.

Western Railway Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Verma termed the incident as "very unfortunate" and said it would be probed from all angles. He added that the families of the deceased victims have been contacted and they shall be entitled to compensation as applicable.

Local eyewitnesses said that many of the passengers, scared and shaken, alighted at Mira Road station, and that most were bleary-eyed and too shocked to say anything. A few of them filmed videos of the killings and bullet-ridden bogies both from inside and outside the train.

With IANS inputs