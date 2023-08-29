‘Man has set foot on moon, but Dalits still can’t enter temples’: CM Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah used the hashtag 'Maryadegedu Hatye' in Kannada, which translates to 'dishonourable killing,’ a deliberate linguistic choice seemingly aimed at shifting the narrative away from notions of 'honour'.

news Caste crime

An incident of alleged caste killing in Kolar on August 25 has elicited a strong response from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Expressing his dismay at the incident, the Chief Minister vowed to take decisive legal action. He was referring to the killing of a 19-year-old woman by her father for being in a relationship with a lowered caste man.

In a move challenging the terminology associated with such crimes, Siddaramaiah used the hashtag 'Maryadegedu Hatye' in Kannada, which translates to 'dishonourable killing'. This deliberate linguistic choice is seemingly aimed at shifting the narrative away from notions of 'honour' and emphasising the disgraceful nature of such acts.

Siddaramaiah highlighted the underlying problems ingrained in the caste system and the social norms that it perpetuates. He said, “Such incidents reflect the bad mentality of the caste system and norms inherent in our society. Our government will take strict legal action in cases of ‘honour’ killings. Will ensure that there is no lapse in the investigation of the case.”

He also said that there is a need for transformation and awareness in the society that still harbours a casteist mindset. According to him, the reverence to outdated rituals and traditions that perpetuate discrimination against marginalised groups underscores the urgency of addressing deeply ingrained biases. “Even though man has set foot on the moon, we have rituals and traditions that do not allow Dalits to set foot in temples and houses. Humanity and rationalism is the way to overcome the constraints of caste structure; awareness is the weapon,” he said.

The caste killing that the Chief Minister referred to took place on August 25 in Thotli village on the outskirts of Kolar district. Venkatesh, a 50-year-old farmer, killed his 19-year-old daughter Ramya. According to The Hindu, the incident came to light when a patrolling policeman heard rumours about the death of Ramya. Upon reporting the matter to Superintendent of Police M Narayana, an investigation was initiated.

According to the police, Ramya, who was employed at a private firm, had been in a relationship with a Dalit man from a neighbouring village. Venkatesh, who had objected to the relationship, allegedly killed his daughter on August 25. He attributed her passing to an illness. The following day, he reportedly conducted her last rites hastily, before secretly burying her body in a field on their property. The police have exhumed the body and arrested Venkatesh.

In a similar incident, a man in Bodagurki village of Bangarapet taluk had killed his 20-year-old daughter on June 27, as she was in a relationship with a Dalit youth from the same village.