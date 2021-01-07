Sasikala will be released latest by January 27, advocate says

Sasikalaâ€™s advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian said that during an income tax case hearing, her counsel told the court she would be released by the given date.

news Politics

After months of speculation about the probable release of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaaâ€™s close aide V K Sasikala, her advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian has told TNM that she will be released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Karnataka latest by January 27. Earlier, Pandian had told TNM that her release is imminent and that it had been delayed by the lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Sasikalaâ€™s release is expected to create ripples in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to TNM, Sasikalaâ€™s advocate Raja Senthoor Pandian told TNM, "During a hearing regarding an income tax case, wherein the IT had appealed against the acquittal of Sasikala, her counsel told the court that by January 27 she will be released from prison. The necessary formalities and due procedures have been completed and latest by January 27 is when she is expected to be released. The counsel has also written to the Parappana Agrahara jail regarding the release. They have said they haven't been intimated as yet about the release and that they will respond whenever they are intimated about the same."

Earlier, an RTI (Right to Information) query was filed by T Narasimha Murthy, a resident of Bengaluru in which he had inquired about Sasikala Natarajan's release. In reply to the RTI, the department stated that they wouldnâ€™t be able to provide the precise date of release.

On February 14, 2017, the Karnataka High Courtâ€™s decision was overruled by the Supreme Court of India. The Supreme Court convicted Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran in the disproportionate assets case. They were awarded four years' imprisonment, and were also fined Rs 10 crore.

READ:Stalin accepts CM EPS challenge for a debate but puts forward condition