Stalin accepts CM EPS challenge for a debate but puts forward condition

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami challenged the DMK President for a debate about corruption allegations levelled by him.

news Politics

DMK President MK Stalin has accepted the challenge for a debate on corruption, a day after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami challenged him. However, he has put forward certain conditions which need to be fulfilled for the debate to happen. Stalin has asked the CM to adopt a resolution in the assembly urging the Governor to grant sanction for inquiry into the allegations against him and his cabinet colleagues. He also demanded that a petition be filed to vacate a stay against an inquiry into the illegal tenders offered to his in-laws.

“Even Mr Palaniswami was subjected to a CBI inquiry. But without any shame he is claiming that he is not involved in any corruption,” Stalin alleged in a statement. “He does not know what he is saying and he is under the impression that people will believe what he utters,” Stalin alleged.

Taking a dig at CM EPS, Stalin said, “In the beginning he argued in the court that there was nothing wrong in his relatives getting tender. Now he takes a U-turn and says that he is not aware of the participation of his relatives in the tender process because he had applied online.”

Stalin asked the CM to write a letter to the Governor accepting that he was ready to face the case related to amassing disproportionate assets. Stalin said, “Then fix a date and place. Bring all your cabinet colleagues and if possible, also bring your Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. I will expose the corruption charges against you and the others.”

On Wednesday, CM Palaniswami challenged him for a debate on the corruption allegations against the ruling party. While addressing a gathering at Athani in Erode district the CM said, “Stalin has been levelling a series of false allegations against us. I challenge him. I am ready to answer the questions you ask. But you have to respond to my questions.”

EPS also alleged that Stalin was levelling false allegations against the ruling party as he could not find faults with the governance of the AIADMK government.



