With Sasikala looking to come back, AIADMK tells cadre to show loyalty to EPS, OPS

AIADMK leaders have told the party to anticipate more such audio clips of Sasikala's supposed conversations with cadre in the coming days.

Another audio of a purported conversation between former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala with a party cadre has been released. And this audio clip has served the purpose of uniting the AIADMK leadership, pushing them to order a show of strength, loyalty from the office bearers and cadre. The two factions of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam once again came together to issue a set of instructions to office bearers to show that Sasikala is not welcome, despite the partyâ€™s defeat in the Assembly polls.

Continuing to send a message that warming up to Sasikala will not be tolerated, 16 members including a former spokesperson and a former MP were expelled from the party on June 14. On clear instructions from EPS and OPS, district units of Chennai, Villupuram, Madurai, Trichy and Salem, passed resolutions that â€˜thankedâ€™ the leadership of EPS and OPS while strongly condemning Sasikalaâ€™s attempt at regaining the party and causing confusion among the cadre. The resolutions were sent to the head office in Chennai for â€˜actionâ€™.

Instructions were issued that all meetings held in districts should unambiguously reiterate the â€˜dual leadershipâ€™ of EPS and OPS. Former ministers like CV Shanmugam, D Jayakumar, KC Veeramani were asked to issue strong statements to the media that Sasikala will not be given any chance to re-enter the party.

For now, the battle for supremacy between EPS and OPS has been paused to ensure they put a united front against Sasikala and her family. To this effect, OPSâ€™s appointment as the Deputy Leader of Opposition was also announced.

The AIADMK leadership has told the party to anticipate the release of more such audio clips of Sasikalaâ€™s supposed conversations with cadres, in the coming days. All office-bearers have been told to start reaching out to the people, cadre to ensure that they do not lose their loyal vote base, and to turn the party into a â€˜peopleâ€™s movementâ€™. In addition, they have been instructed to speak at length on the threat of one family taking over the party and to â€˜remind people of how Amma would have stood against such a takeoverâ€™.