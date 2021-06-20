Another audio of a purported conversation between former AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala with a party cadre has been released. And this audio clip has served the purpose of uniting the AIADMK leadership, pushing them to order a show of strength, loyalty from the office bearers and cadre. The two factions of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam once again came together to issue a set of instructions to office bearers to show that Sasikala is not welcome, despite the partyâ€™s defeat in the Assembly polls.
Continuing to send a message that warming up to Sasikala will not be tolerated, 16 members including a former spokesperson and a former MP were expelled from the party on June 14. On clear instructions from EPS and OPS, district units of Chennai, Villupuram, Madurai, Trichy and Salem, passed resolutions that â€˜thankedâ€™ the leadership of EPS and OPS while strongly condemning Sasikalaâ€™s attempt at regaining the party and causing confusion among the cadre. The resolutions were sent to the head office in Chennai for â€˜actionâ€™.
Instructions were issued that all meetings held in districts should unambiguously reiterate the â€˜dual leadershipâ€™ of EPS and OPS. Former ministers like CV Shanmugam, D Jayakumar, KC Veeramani were asked to issue strong statements to the media that Sasikala will not be given any chance to re-enter the party.
For now, the battle for supremacy between EPS and OPS has been paused to ensure they put a united front against Sasikala and her family. To this effect, OPSâ€™s appointment as the Deputy Leader of Opposition was also announced.
The AIADMK leadership has told the party to anticipate the release of more such audio clips of Sasikalaâ€™s supposed conversations with cadres, in the coming days. All office-bearers have been told to start reaching out to the people, cadre to ensure that they do not lose their loyal vote base, and to turn the party into a â€˜peopleâ€™s movementâ€™. In addition, they have been instructed to speak at length on the threat of one family taking over the party and to â€˜remind people of how Amma would have stood against such a takeoverâ€™.