AIADMK expels 15 members over phone conversations with Sasikala

A statement by AIADMK said that a few of the party members have been indulging in ways that will cause harm to the partyâ€™s reputation

Fifteen AIADMK members who were found holding phone conversations with VK Sasikala were expelled from the party on Monday over the grounds that the members were tarnishing the partyâ€™s integrity. The AIADMK party expelled its spokesperson V Pugazhendi along with former minister M Anandan of Kallakurichi, AKM Alagarswami of Theni and 12 others.

The party also released a statement that VK Sasikala has been playing tricks and creating drama by holding talks with AIADMK members. Despite opting out of politics before assembly elections she has been in connection with AIADMK members solely to cause harm and find ways to reclaim her position in the party, the statement said. It referred to these calls made by Sasikala â€˜nothing short of dramaâ€™.

In the past few days, Sasikalaâ€™s office has been releasing recordings of conversations with party members. In most of these calls, Sasikala is heard promising a comeback to the party.

The AIADMK said that through these calls, few of the party members were indulging in ways that would cause harm to the partyâ€™s reputation.

Also, this is a warning that no hesitation will be shown in expelling any member of AIADMK if found to be going against the values of the party. AIADMK will never reunite with Sasikala and destroy the party in the process, said the statement.

The senior leaders have warned the other party cadres to not have any connections with the expelled members whatsoever.

On the other hand, in the meeting held at the party's headquarters, O Panneerselvam was elected as the deputy leader of the AIADMK legislative party on Monday. Pannerselvam who previously served as the former deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will currently take charge as the deputy leader of opposition.

Former minister SP Velumani has been elected as AIADMKâ€™s whip and S Ravi as deputy whip who served as former Arokonam MLA.

Additionally, former minister KP Anbazhagan is appointed as the secretary, former minister Kadambur C Raju as the treasurer of the AIADMK party.

Although there were speculations earlier that Pannerselvam is against taking the post of deputy leader of the party, both the AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam and joint coordinator Edapaddi K Palaniswami in a statement said that all the appointments were made fairly.