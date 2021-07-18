Santhosh Narayanan’s new track ‘Neeye Oli’ features Shan Vincent de Paul, Navz-47

Presented by Santhosh Narayanan and AR Rahman’s Maaja, ‘Neeye Oli’ is the theme song of director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming sports drama ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’.

Flix Kollywood

Following the massive success of rapper Arivu and playback singer Dhee’s ‘Enjoy Enjaami’, another track has been released through award-winning composer AR Rahman’s Maaja handle. The track is produced by musician Santhosh Narayanan. Titled ‘Neeye Oli’, the track is the theme song of director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming sports drama Sarpatta Parambar ai. The track features Toronto-based Tamil artist Shan Vincent de Paul and Tamil-Canadian artist Navz-47.

Celebrating the spirit of perseverance and determination, the lyrics and the rap segment of ‘Neeye Oli’ speak about finding the strength within oneself and rising against all odds. Originally from Sri Lanka’s Jaffna, Shan fled his hometown due to the civil war and moved to Canada at a young age. Naveeni Athanasious Philip, alias Navz-47, who also hails from Sri Lanka, moved to Canada along with her parents at the age of 10. The rap sections in the song also focus on how they had to fight for their identities and dignity.

Shan rose to fame with the ‘Mrithangam Rap series’ which was released in 2019, while Navz-47 is best known for her track ‘Pattasu’. Drawing inspiration from the varied cultures within the Tamil diaspora, the vibrant attires donned by the artists aim to celebrate cultural diversity. ‘Neeye Oli’ has garnered positive responses on social media and is currently trending at 23 on YouTube India.

Sharing the single, Santhosh Narayanan thanked everyone for supporting the independent music space, including its artists and collectives. “Here we go! Here is the music video of #NeeyeOli. Thank you all for supporting this movement in the indie scene,” his tweet read.

Watch the video of ‘Neeye Oli’ here:

Meanwhile, director Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead, is gearing up for its premiere on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22. Set in the 1970s, the period sports drama is based on two rival boxing clans. Santhosh Narayanan is the music composer for the project.

