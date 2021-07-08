Arya and Pa Ranjith’s ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ to release on Amazon Prime Video

This film will see director Pa Ranjith and actor Arya collaborating for the first time, and has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Arya announced on Thursday, July 8 that his upcoming movie with director Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai, will release on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22. This comes after several films have decided to skip theatrical releases and opt for OTT platform premiere in view of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

Actor Arya, who will be seen as a boxer in Sarpatta Parambarai, extended his gratitude to director Pa Ranjith for providing an unforgettable experience while announcing the news about the OTT platform release of the movie. Sharing the news with fans, Arya wrote,” A boxer by birth or destiny? Bringing you the world of #sarpatta @PrimeVideoIN on July 22. Thank you @beemji sir for this unforgettable experience #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime.”

Director Pa Ranjith also shared the news of the release date with fans on Twitter. He quoted Dr BR Ambedkar and explained how the victory of an individual also counts as the collective victory of the society. “For an individual as well as for a society, there is a gulf between merely living and living worthily-Babasaheb Victory of an Individual is a victory to the entire society. Watch #SarpattaParambaraiOnPrime July 22, @PrimeVideoIN@arya_offl@ officialneelam@K9Studioz thanks to all,” Pa Ranjith wrote.

The plot of the movie is reportedly set in North Madras of the 1970s and revolves around a fight between two clans– Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai.

Co-produced and directed by Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai features an ensemble cast consisting of actors John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Anupama Kumar and Santosh Pratap, among others. Bankrolled by Neelam Productions and K9 Studios, the sports drama film has music by composer Santhosh Narayanan. The movie marks the first collaboration between Arya and Pa Ranjith.