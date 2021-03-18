Arivu and Dhee's 'Enjoy Enjaami' crosses 2 million streams on Spotify

The song has also made its way into Spotify’s Top 50 - India and the Top 50 - Malaysia charts.

Flix Entertainment

Singer Dhee and rapper Arivu’s latest blockbuster song Enjoy Enjaami has crossed over 2 million streams on music streaming platform Spotify. The song has also made its way into Spotify’s Top 50 - India and the Top 50 - Malaysia charts, Spotify said. “In less than two weeks, the track is already somewhat of a phenomenon on audio streaming platform Spotify. It has been curated in 11 Spotify playlists, including 2 international ones, and already been added to over 20,000 user playlists on the platform,” Spotify said in a statement.

Enjoy Enjaami was first released on the streaming platform on March 5. Two days later, the video was released officially on YouTube. So far, the video has clocked more than 30 million views. Several actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, Siddharth, Prasanna and director Selva Raghavan have expressed their love for the song on social media.

Watch the song here:

Actor Siddharth dubbed Enjoy Enjaami as “Song of the Year.”

SONG OF THE YEAR ALERT!

My prodigious baby sister @talktodhee burns it up with the once in a generation rapper poet @TherukuralArivu in #EnjoyEnjaami. Love you @Music_Santhosh. This track is ear fire. https://t.co/tf3utIuXOb



Our future is speaking to us. Let's listen. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 11, 2021

“The most epic track and an equally awesome video ! Listening on loop the past few days & I’m still discovering new sounds and feels !! Hats off to you sir, and @talktodhee her voice her style and attitude so insanely cool. @TherukuralArivu what a rockstar” tweeted Dulquer Salmaan.

The most epic track and an equally awesome video ! Listening on loop the past few days & I’m still discovering new sounds and feels !! Hats off to you sir, and @talktodhee her voice her style and attitude so insanely cool. @TherukuralArivu what a rockstar #obsession #enjoyenjami https://t.co/OXVh8IK1QK — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 16, 2021

Enjoy Enjaami is produced by Santhosh Narayanan under the label of AR Rahman’s Maajja, which was formed to promote independent musicians.

The song is an ode to the ancestors from marginalised communities and celebrates their spirit in coexisting with nature.

In an interview with TNM, Arivu, the lyricist behind the song, said that the celebration of ancestors is not about ‘pride’, ‘supremacy’ and ‘jingoism’ — but a tribute to his ancestors who belong to marginalised communities — who are deprived of land.

The song also made it to the Global X playlist of Spotify. Elated by the news, music composer and producer of Enjoy Enjaami Santhosh Narayanan had shared, “This is very special for Tamil independent music. #EnjoyEnjaami is part of the coveted Global X Spotify playlist along with some really cool musicians!”