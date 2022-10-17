Samantha's sci-fi thriller Yashoda to release in five languages in November

The release date for popular actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Yashoda is out. The sci-fi thriller is all set to hit the silver screens on November 11, 2022. The makers had previously announced August 12 as the release date, but this was postponed for various reasons. The film’s mysterious theme is not only maintained in the first-look video and the teaser, but also when it came to revealing its release date. The makers created a pixel puzzle on the website yashoda.movie, which when solved, shows the film’s release date.

The pan-India movie is being released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The case of Yashoda includes Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma, among others.

Yashoda is being helmed by directors Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar and is bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad of Sridevi movies. Team Yashoda released a teaser video on September 8, which shows Samantha as a pregnant woman who must survive a series of life-threatening situations in an eerie-looking facility. The teaser also shows Samantha performing action sequences, which were choreographed by Venkat. Yashoda has music by Manisharma.

While announcing the release date of the film in April, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad had said, "Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in fight sequences of Yashoda. We're simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12. Shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This action thriller has a plot that can pull national level audiences to theatres.”

Watch: First glimpse of Samantha’s Yashoda hints at riveting sci-fi thriller

Samantha also has a few more projects in her kitty, including the Gunasekhar directorial Shakuntalam, which is a period drama. She also has the upcoming romantic drama Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda as the lead. Samantha is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Arrangements of Love.

Samantha was last seen in a Tamil movie, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi sharing the lead roles. The movie was helmed by Vignesh Shivan.

Watch the teaser for Yashoda here: