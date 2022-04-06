Samantha starrer Yashoda gears up for theatrical release

‘Yashoda’ is directed by Hari and Harish and will be released in five languages.

Flix Cinema

Actor Samantha's upcoming film Yashoda, directed by Hari and Harish, will hit the big screens on August 12 this year. The makers of the film made the announcement about its release on Tuesday, April 5. Yashoda has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. The makers also announced that the film will be releasing in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The shoot is likely to be wrapped up by May this year.

“August 12th it is!! Our #Yashoda aka @Samanthaprabhu2 is all set to give you thrills n chills in theatres. A @krishnasivalenk's production,” the tweet read. Making the announcement, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, "Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in fight sequences of 'Yashoda'. We're simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12. Shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This action thriller has a plot that can pull national level audience to theatres. Finishing a major schedule in a massive set recently, we're heading to another shoot schedule today in Kodaikanal."

Besides Samantha, the cast also includes actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others. Music for the film is by Manisharma and dialogues are by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Dr Challa Bhagyalaxmi. M Sukumar is the Director of Photography for the film, which will have its stunts choreographed by Venkat.

Earlier, team Yashoda congratulated Samantha for completing 12 years in the film industry. They celebrated Samantha’s success on the sets of Yashoda on February 26 this year. “Celebrated glorious 12 years of our #Yashoda aka @Samanthaprabhu2 in Film Industry on sets. A @krishnasivalenk's proud production under @SrideviMovieOff banner,” read the tweet posted by Sridevi Movies on February 26.

Samantha has other films such as Shaakuntalam, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Arrangements of Love.