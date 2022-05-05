Watch: First glimpse of Samantha’s Yashoda hints at riveting sci-fi thriller

Directed by Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar, ‘Yashoda’ will hit the big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Flix Cinema

The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming sci-fi thriller Yashoda released an intriguing first look poster on Thursday, May 5. Samantha is seen waking up to a new world in the first scene of the video. The subsequent scene indicates that she is trapped in a maze. She seems to be in a room where her needs are met but it looks disconnected from the rest of the world. Sharing the first look glimpse video, Samantha wrote, “Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film #Yashoda.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first ‘pan-Indian’ film, Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma, and others. Directed by Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar, it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The sci-fi thriller is slated for theatrical release on August 12. Yashoda has been bankrolled by producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies.

While announcing the release date of the film in April, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad had said, "Samantha has given a phenomenal performance not just in acting but also in fight sequences of Yashoda. We're simultaneously releasing the movie in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi on August 12. Shoot will be wrapped up by May end. This action thriller has a plot that can pull national level audiences to theatres.”

Music for the film is by Manisharma and dialogues are by Pulagam Chinnarayana and Dr Challa Bhagyalaxmi. M Sukumar is the Director of Photography for the film, while it will have stunts choreographed by Venkat. Samantha has other films such as Shaakuntalam, VD 11 and Arrangements of Love.

She was recently seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, wherein she shared the screen with actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, the film opened to mixed reception from audiences and critics.

(with IANS inputs)