Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh’s Republic gets theatrical release date

Directed by Deva Katta, the political thriller also stars actors Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Flix Tollywood

The release date of Sai Dharam Tej and Aishwarya Rajesh’s Republic was announced on Monday, August 16. Helmed by director Deva Katta, the political thriller is slated to hit the big screens on October 1, the day before Gandhi Jayanthi. Confirming the theatrical release of the film, Sai Dharam Tej stated he will be essaying the role of Panja Abhiram. He also added that it is one of his favourite characters he has played to date.

Sharing the news with fans, actor Sai Dharam Tej wrote: “Panja Abhiram" from #REPUBLIC is most loved character of which I have played to date. Happy to bring him to you in theatres from October 1st. #RepublicFromOct1st.”

Written and directed by Deva Katta, the film’s cast also includes actors Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan. Bankrolled by JB Entertainments, the movie has music composed by Mani Sharma. The teaser was unveiled on April 5. Sharing the teaser, Sai Dharam Tej noted that the film was a change for him. “An honest attempt from our team. A very refreshing change for me. Thank you for making this possible @DevaKatta.”

The video opens with a George Orwell quote that says keeping out of politics is no longer an option in the age we live in. We then see visuals of political speeches, campaigns, discussions, fights and riots. Sai Dharam Tej and Ramya Krishnan appear as politicians in the teaser, as expected. Earlier, the first look graphic posters of the lead characters were unveiled on social media. The posters featured a satirical quote that read: “We are all living under the illusion there is governance, but we are yet to discover it.”

Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in the 2020 Telugu movie Solo Brathuke So Better. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has a number of films in the pipeline including Tuck Jagadish, Dhruva Natchathiram and the yet-to-be-titled Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen.