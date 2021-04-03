Ramya Krishnan’s first-look poster from political-thriller ‘Republic’ unveiled

‘Republic’ stars Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishnan and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

A number of big-budget Tollywood movies are slated for release in the coming months. While leading actors generally appear in action entertainers and romantic dramas, many actors are also picking roles in movies that explore unique subjects. Actor Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming movie, Republic, too, has managed to stun audiences with its offbeat and interesting plot.

The makers of Republic have now released actor Ramya Krishnan’s first- look poster from the movie. The poster was unveiled by actor Aishwarya Rajesh, who is also playing a pivotal role in the movie.

Sharing the poster on Twitter on Saturday, Aishwarya Rajesh wrote, “Super happy to reveal the First Look of #VishakhaVani a.k.a @ meramyakrishnan garu from # Republic. “There is no right or wrong, only power is constant!” "తప్పూ ఒప్పులు లేవు, అధికారం మా త్రమే శాశ్వతం!”

The poster featuring Ramya Krishnan as Vishakha Vani indicates that she is likely to play the role of a politician in the movie.

Earlier, the first-look poster from the movie starring the lead Sai Dharam Tej was unveiled by Tollywood star Ram Charan. The poster contained a satirical quote that read, “We are all living under the illusion there is governance, but we are yet to discover it.” The poster sets the tone right for a political satire.

Republic is written and directed by Deva Katta. The political-thriller is bankrolled by JB Entertainments. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan among others. The film is slated for theatrical release on June 4.

Ramya Krishnan will be next seen in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming movie Liger. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has a number of films in her kitty. She will be sharing the screen with actor Nani in upcoming Telugu movie Tuck Jagadish. The 31-year-old actor is all set to play a pivotal role in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which also stars Pawan Kalyan. She is currently filming for the Tamil remake of 2021 Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen.