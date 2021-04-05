Watch: Teaser of Sai Dharam Tej-Aishwarya Rajesh’s political thriller ‘Republic’ out

Written and directed by Dev Katta, the movie stars Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.

Flix Tollywood

With a number of Telugu romantic dramas and action entertainers scheduled to hit the big screen in the upcoming months, Tollywood fans have been eager to receive updates about offbeat movies such as the political thriller Republic. The teaser of the movie was released on Monday, giving a glimpse of what the movie has in store for audiences.

Calling Republic a refreshing change for him, actor Sai Dharam Tej shared the teaser of the movie and wrote, “An honest attempt from our team. A very refreshing change for me. Thank you for making this possible @DevaKatta. Here’s the teaser of #Republic (sic).”

Promising a compelling political thriller, the teaser opens with a quote from George Orwell that suggests that keeping out of politics is simply not a choice in the age we live in. We then see glimpses of political speeches, campaigns, discussions, fights and riots while Sai Dharam Tej raises questions about democracy, adding that it is still a feudal system that is being helmed by rulers. Ramya Krishnan appears as a politician in the teaser, whereas the makers don’t reveal too many details about Sai Dharam Tej’s role.

Watch the teaser of ‘Republic’ here:

Written and directed by Dev Katta, the political thriller stars Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. Republic is produced by JB Entertainments and is scheduled to hit the big screen on June 4.

Last month, the movie’s first look poster featuring Sai Dharam Tej was unveiled by Tollywood star Ram Charan. Filled with intrigue, the graphic poster posed a satirical quote that read, “We are all living under the illusion there is governance, but we are yet to discover it.”

Just two days ago, the first look poster of Ramya Krishnan’s character from the film was released by the Republic’s female lead, Aishwarya Rajesh.