The makers of RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram), SS Rajamouliâ€™s much-awaited multilingual and multi-starrer project, have announced that they will release a glimpse into the making of the movie on July 15 at 11 am. The movie, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant roles, is currently in the last leg of its shooting.

Titled Roar of RRR, the making video will take the audience into the world of RRR and show how this magnum opus project has been made. After the makers made the announcement about the video on the RRR Twitter handle, hashtags about the movie started trending on Twitter. The movie is helmed by SS Rajamouli, who is known for his track record of hits including the Baahubali series, among others. The movie is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments.

RRR is touted to be a fictional tale set in the backdrop of the pre-independence era. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen essaying the roles of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. The makers had earlier released the first look videos of both the characters, attaching fire and water themes to them.

The film is tentatively scheduled for release on October 13 this year in time for the Dasara festival. However, it needs to be seen if the makers will be able to stick to this schedule given the coronavirus crisis. Several other movies that had previously announced their release dates, including Love Story, Narappa, Virata Parvam, have been postponed due to the pandemic. However, with the Telugu states giving the nod for reopening of theatres, Timmarasu, starring Satyadev and Priyanka Jawalkar, has now locked its release date for July 30.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan also resumed shooting for Acharya on Saturday, the movie team announced. Directed by Koratala Siva Acharya stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, and is jointly produced by Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments.

