Ram Charan resumes shooting for Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Acharya’ is an action drama that stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Ram Charan on Saturday resumed shooting for the action drama Acharya, which stars his father, Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi, in the lead. The Telugu movie, directed by Koratala Siva, features Charan in a pivotal role. The 36-year-old actor informed about the re-commencement of the shoot in a social media post. “Shoot resumes for #Acharya!” Charan wrote alongside his character poster from the film.

As per media reports, Chiranjeevi, 65, resumed filming for Acharya three days ago. According to sources close to the film, 90% of the shoot was completed before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit India. The film, also starring Kajal Aggarwal, Sonu Sood and Pooja Hegde, was slated to hit cinema halls on May 13, but the makers had to postpone the release due to the COVID-19 outbreak and theatre shutdown across the country.

The movie reportedly revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Presented by Surekha Konidela, the film is produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment respectively.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is also simultaneously shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which stars him, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris in the lead roles. In this movie, Ram Charan will be seen essaying the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. The movie is said to be a fictional tale set in the backdrop of the pre-independence era.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in its second wave, several movies have postponed their releases, including Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story, Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam, Venkatesh and Priyamani’s Narappa, among others. The new dates for these movies are yet to be announced by the makers.

