Satyadev’s 'Timmarasu' to hit theatres on July 30

This is the first movie in Tollywood to announce a release date after the second wave of the pandemic.

Flix Tollywood

After more than a two-and-a-half-month break from theatrical releases due to the second wave of the coronavirus, Telugu film Timmarasu is the first to announce a release date. The makers of the movie announced that the film would hit the silver screen on July 30. The movie has Uma Maheswara Ugraroopasya fame, Satyadev, and Taxiwala fame, Priyanka Jawalkar in the lead roles. Timmarasu, which is touted to be a crime thriller, has been helmed by young director Sharan Koppisetty and is produced by Mahesh S Koneru and Srujan Yarabolu on behalf of the East Coast Productions, S Originals.

In a press meet conducted in Hyderabad on Thursday, actor Satyadev said, “After a hit like Uma Maheswara Ugraroopasya, I was thinking about which movie should be my next. Then I listened to this story and came on board.” Satyadev appreciated Sharan’s efforts, and said that the director finished the movie within 39 days in a swift manner.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Koneru from East Coast Productions, said, “We know that audiences are missing the theatre experience and even the actors are missing it as stars are born only in theatres and not in TV rooms. One would get a kick if films are watched only in theatres, and we thought our film especially was meant for a theatrical release. We are confident that the movie would be great and we are satisfied with the output.”

Earlier, as theatres remained closed, several producers opted for OTT platforms. However, recently, both the Telugu states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, gave the green signal for reopening theatres and Timmarusu is going to hit the screens in both states.

Actor Satyadev won critical acclaim for his last film Uma Maheswara Ugraroopasya, which had an OTT release on Netflix. The movie was a remake of the Malayalam film, Maheshinte Prathikaaram. His Gurthunda Seethakalam is in production and also has Tammannah Bhatia in the lead role.