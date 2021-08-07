Rishab Shetty’s next directorial venture titled ‘Kantara’, first look poster out

Rishab Shetty is on board as the director as well as the lead actor in ‘Kantara’, which is slated to go on floors on August 27.

Actor Rishab Shetty’s next directorial venture has been titled Kantara. The title and first look poster of the movie was unveiled on Friday, August 6. The movie also stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role. The film is slated to go on floors on August 27. Sharing the poster, Hombale Films, the production banner bankrolling the film wrote: “Presenting you #KANTARA directed by @shetty_rishabwith him in the lead role! We are sure the poster will keep you waiting for the movie.”

Rishab Shetty was last seen in the 2021 Kannada black comed Hero, which was written and directed by debutant M Bharath Raj. The film was bankrolled by Rishab Shetty under the banner of Rishab Shetty Films. The film also featured debutante Ganavi Laxman in the lead, while the supporting cast included Pramod Shetty and Ugram Manju. Hero had music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap. The film reportedly had a successful run at the box office.

Meanwhile, production house Hombale Films is currently backing a number of interesting projects. The production banner recently announced that they will be bankrolling Puneeth Rajkumar’s next with director Pawan Kumar titled Dvitva. They also announced that actor Trisha has been roped in as the female lead for the project. The film is likely to go on the floors this September.

Actor Rakshit Shetty’s next Richard Anthony- Lord of the Sea, is also produced by Hombale Films. The movie marks his comeback to direction. The title was launched on July 11 this year. Written and directed by Rakshit Shetty, the movie is said to be a spin-off from his previous directorial venture, his 2014 movie Ulidavaru Kandanthe.

Hombale Films will also be bankrolling one of the most anticipated Kannada movies of the year, KGF 2, which is the sequel of Prashanth Neel directorial KGF. The movie stars actor Srinidhi Shetty opposite Yash, who plays the role of Rocky. KGF 2 stars actor Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and marks his Sandalwood debut. The ensemble cast also includes actor Raveena Tandon, who has been roped in to play Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India, while Easwari Rao is also on board for a crucial role in the movie.