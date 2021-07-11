Watch: Glimpse from Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Richard Anthony’ reveals an ominous thriller

The film is a spin-off from Rakshit Shetty's last directorial venture, the 2014 crime anthology, ‘Ulidavaru Kandanthe’.

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty is set to return to directing with the upcoming crime thriller, Richard Anthony - Lord of the Sea, produced by Hombale Films. The movie's title was launched on Sunday, July 11, along with an intriguing glimpse into the film. Written and directed by Rakshit Shetty, the movie will be a spin-off from his previous directorial venture, the 2014 crime drama Ulidavaru Kandanthe. In the 2014 film, which was also written and directed by Rakshit Shetty, he played the role of Richard Anthony.

The glimpse video touches on various mysterious elements. It shows a crow perched over the grave of Richard Anthony, as a narrator tells an eerie tale about the Lord of the Sea. The crow goes on to peck at the surface of the grave, ominously appearing to try to resurrect him. “We will meet once again,” the gravestone reads. The glimpse video ends with the words, “Some tales were witnessed. Many other tales, heard. The rest were hearsay and mere lies.”

The video says that the film is “Before and After Ulidavaru Kandanthe”, making it unclear if it's a sequel or prequel to the previous film or both. “What happens when the sea returns with the hottest blood? A dystopian future or a pitted past. This time Richard Anthony is here to uncover the dark. Continuing its connection with Ulidavaru Kandanthe and its star cast, are you already ready to view the crime thriller movie?” the makers wrote as they released the glimpse video.

Watch the title launch video of Richard Anthony:

The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of the production banner Hombale Films, which is also behind massive films like the KGF series. As well as the upcoming Prabhas film directed by Prashanth Neel, the director of the KGF series. The music for Richard Anthony is being composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

