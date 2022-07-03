Release date for Sai Pallaviâ€™s Gargi is out

The film, to be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Sai Pallaviâ€™s multilingual courtroom drama Gargi will release in cinema halls on July 15. The film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran and also features actor Kaali Venkat. Sai Pallavi shared the release date of the film on her social media page.

"#Gargi will be Yours from the 15th of July!" the actor tweeted late Saturday night. Produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi is turning producer with the film.

Recently actor couple Suriya and Jyotika came on board the upcoming film as presenters via their production banner 2D Entertainment. Suriya then said that "Jo and I are glad to associate with team Gargi" and that new thoughts and writing should be celebrated.

A 'glimpse video' of the film was released in May, on the occasion of Sai Pallavi's birthday. It shows snippets of the shooting, Sai in saris and kurthas, and a shot of Lady Justice against which she stands. Posting the video Sai wrote that she had been waiting for months to talk about the film, and the 'stubborn team' decided to give in only when it was her birthday.

The film's music is by Govind Vasantha.

Sai Pallaviâ€™s last release was the Telugu film Virata Parvam, opposite actor Rana Daggubati. She played Vennala, a naÃ¯ve young woman, entranced by the works of a writer (Rana), espousing the naxalite ideology.

Sai had recently been pulled into a row when her comments in an interview, drawing parallels between the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and the lynching by cow vigilantes, had invited sharp criticism by right wingers. She put out another short video explaining her comments, and saying that violence of any kind is wrong.

