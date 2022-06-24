Suriya and Jyotika team up with actor Sai Pallavi for Gargi

Helmed by filmmaker Gautham Ramachandran, the film stars Sai Pallavi in the titular role.

Flix Cinema

Actor Suriya announced on Friday, June 24 that he and his wife, actor Jyotika are joining actor Sai Pallavi’s next film Gargi. Though it is unclear whether the couple will be appearing in cameo roles in the film or whether they will be co-producing under their home banner 2D entertainment, Suriya noted that films that have new writing and fresh thoughts should be celebrated. Sharing the update with fans along with a photo with Jyotika, Suriya, and Sai Pallavi and others from the cast and crew, Suriya wrote: “Jo & I are glad to associate with team #Gargi Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated! Hope you all like it!.” Further details about the collaboration are awaited.

Actor Sai Pallavi, who plays the titular role in Gargi, responded to the tweet by thanking Jyotika and Suriya. “Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot.@SakthiFilmFctry @2D_ENTPVTLTD #Gargi,” the tweet posted on June 24 read.

A glimpse video from the film was unveiled on May 9, marking Sai Pallavi’s 30th birthday. Written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, the film is set to release in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. Sharing the video, Sai Pallavi wrote, “I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI , @prgautham83’s brain child!(sic).”

Bankrolled by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramchandran. Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, who has predominantly worked in Mollywood movies, is making her debut as a producer. Govind Vasantha has been roped in as the music composer for the project. The glimpse video featured a shot showing ‘lady justice’ suggesting that Sai Pallavi’s character is likely to fight for justice.