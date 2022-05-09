Watch: Sai Pallavi shares glimpse video from Gargi on her birthday

'Gargi’, which is set to release in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Sai Pallavi took to social media on Monday, May 9, to unveil the glimpse video from her upcoming film Gargi. It was unveiled on May 9 marking the occasion of Sai Pallavi’s 30th birthday. The video starts with a shot of Sai Pallavi coming out of the kitchen of a dimly lit house. This is followed by behind-the-scenes shots from the sets of Gargi. The glimpse video also features visuals of the actor dubbing in Telugu. A shot featuring ‘lady justice’ suggests that Sai Pallavi’s character is likely to fight for justice. Gargi is set to release in three languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Sai Pallavi will be playing the titular role, as shown in the glimpse video.

Sharing the video, Sai Pallavi wrote, “I waited months to talk about this film, And finally!!! my birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this. Presenting to you, GARGI , @prgautham83’s brain child!(sic).” The film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, and produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran. Govind Vasantha is on board as the music composer. Further details about the cast and crew are awaited.

A new song from the actor’s upcoming film Virata Parvam was also unveiled on the same day. Titled ‘Soul of Vennela’, the song celebrates Sai Pallavi’s character, Vennela, from the film. Written and directed by Venu Udugula, the film stars actors Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in the lead, while the supporting cast includes actors Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, Sai Chand, Benarji, Nagineedu, Rahul Ramakrishna, Devi Prasad, Anand Ravi, and Anand Chakrapani.

Presented by D Suresh Babu, and bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Virata Parvam is a love story set against the backdrop of war. Rana will be seen as Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennela. Virata Parvam is gearing up for release on July 1.

Watch: